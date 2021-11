NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Municipal elections are coming to a close in New Hanover County with votes officially canvassed on Tuesday.

The results on the State Board of Elections website remain the same.

Deb LeCompte in the race for Carolina Beach Town Council was eligible to call for a recount in New Hanover County. She lost by only 18 votes to Matt Hoffer. WWAY reached out to LeCompte and she said she will not request a recount.

Election results will be finalized at 5 pm on Wednesday.