WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A woman is dead and another man is injured after a shooting in Wilmington Tuesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of Hearthside Drive around 8 a.m. in reference to an urgent check welfare call made by a neighbor, police say.

WPD said a woman was found fatally shot and a man was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The public is not in danger and this is an isolated incident, police say.