Wilmington Ballet to present special live and streaming ‘Nutcracker’

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Ballet Company is planning to chasse into the Christmas season with a unique version of the holiday classic, ‘The Great Wilmington Nutcracker’.
This year’s show will include professional dancers, 100 local youth performers, adult party guests from Babs McDance, local musical groups and singers, and professional guest artists.
The Company also is partnering with Charlotte-based ‘A Chance to Dance’ to offer performing opportunities to 16 special-needs dancers.
The Wilmington Ballet will cover the costs of transportation, room and board, choreography and costumes for all the dancers and their caregivers during rehearsals and through the run of the show.
‘The Great Wilmington Nutcracker’ will be live on stage at Cape Fear Community College’s Wilson Center Saturday, Dec. 18 at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 19 at 3 p.m.
The Sunday performance will also be live-streamed.
More information about tickets can be found here.