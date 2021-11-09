Zack ‘Southpaw’ Hunter learns how to heal with ink

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington tattoo artist Zack ‘Southpaw’ Hunter took a life-changing experience and learned he has much to give to the world.

After an accident led to the amputation of his right arm, Hunter learned to tattoo with his left arm and started a new life journey. He now owns Sun and Moon Tattoo Sanctuary with his partner Michael Caldwell. He is also the director of Healing Ink, a nonprofit that covers the scars of violence, terrorism, and mass shootings with tattoos.

- Advertisement -

“Healing Ink,” Hunter says “is the only organization in the world pledged to utilizing the power of tattoos to ease the physical and emotional pain caused by war and terrorism.”

At his shop he has created a safe and inclusive environment for people who are typically intimidated by walking into an average tattoo studio. The shop relies heavily on spiritual practices during the tattooing process.

For more information on Sun and Moon Tattoo Sanctuary click here.

For more information on Healing Ink click here.