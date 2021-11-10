Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office looking for person of interest in fatal shooting

SUPPLY, N.C. (WWAY) – Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a person of interest in a fatal shooting.

They are looking for 30-year-old Christopher Joseph Kelly who is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 168 pounds. He also has tattoos all over his body.

- Advertisement -

He is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that happened last night in the 1900 block of Vista street in supply around 6:30 p.m.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Christopher Joseph Kelly should contact Det. Hill at 910-713-6071 or call 911.

Detectives believe the shooting to be an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.