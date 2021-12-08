NC Supreme Court moves state’s primary to May

(Photo: USAF / Joshua Magbanua)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Supreme Court has moved the state primary to May and has suspended candidate filing for all offices.

The delay will allow the state courts to review lawsuits claiming illegal gerrymandering.

The announcement came after the start of candidate filing for U.S. House and legislative seats in NC was blocked by an appeals court panel — only to be restored hours later.

Anyone who has already filed to run for public office in 2022 will ‘be deemed to have filed for the same office’ in the May 2022 primary.

The primary was originally scheduled to be held on March 8. The new primary date is May 17 for all offices, including legislative seats and seats in the U.S. House and Senate.