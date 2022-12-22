Accounts Payable- 532

DATE: December 21, 2022

TO: Community Contacts

JOB TITLE: Accounts Payable

JOB REFERAL #: 532

NOTIFICATION OF JOB OPENING

EXPERIENCE AND SKILLS NECESSARY:

WWAY-TV, LLC has an immediate opening for an Accounts Payable Position. Prior AP Experience is required. Candidate must have strong computer skills & enjoy an office atmosphere, willingness to learn different positions within the office setting, be a self-starter & have a positive attitude. Notary Public is a plus. This position is not remote capable.

OTHER INFORMATION:

Email kimf@wwaytv3.com No Telephone calls please. Include above reference number.

It is the policy of WWAY-TV, LLC that Employment shall be based on merit, qualification, and competence. Employment practice shall not be influenced or affected by virtue of an applicant’s or an employee’s race, age, sex, religion, color, national origin, or disability. We utilize DMV & criminal background checks as a condition of employment. Females and minorities are encouraged to apply.