Army Veteran receives free roof through “Roofs for Troops” program

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local and former Army Veteran won a new free roof to be installed on her home.

Chrissy Sanford entered a contest through Monarch Roofing to win a free roof from the “Roof for Troops” program. Every year, Monarch Roofing selects a veteran or service member to receive a free roof. Sanford, who was presented a check for the free roof, also received a carpet cleaning and landscaping job at her home. Sanford says she is beyond thankful and was shocked that she won.

“Oh my goodness, my name was submitted for a contest for Monarch Roofing, and I won, and they came out a couple of weeks ago and presented me with this big check for the roof,” Sanford explained.