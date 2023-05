Both southbound lanes of US 17 closed near I-140 in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’re leaving Leland and heading south, you may be sitting in traffic for a while.

According to the NC Department of Transportation, a crash has shut down both lanes of Highway 17 south near the John Jay Burney Freeway.

It happened just after 8 a.m. near Exit 39, at Maco Road.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says law enforcement is diverting traffic.