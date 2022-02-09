Building Maintenance Engineer – 507

NOTIFICATION OF JOB OPENING

TO: Community Contacts DATE: February 8, 2022

JOB TITLE: Building Maintenance Engineer JOB REFERAL #: 507

EXPERIENCE AND SKILLS NECESSARY: WWAY has an immediate opening for a Building Maintenance Engineer. The candidate must be a self-starter and work independently. This position will be responsible for ordering and maintaining all building supplies. General duties include daily cleaning of office spaces and restrooms. It also includes replacing lighting and general mechanical skills to maintain a large office building. This position also supports the different departments as needs arise. Applicant must have a valid driver’s license and good driving record.

OTHER INFORMATION: Mail, fax, or e-mail resume, to WWAY, 1224 Magnolia Village Way, Leland NC 28451. Fax (910) 202-0769. Email khelton@wwaytv3.

No Telephone calls please. Include above reference number.

