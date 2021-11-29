Columbus, Brunswick counties issue burn ban over increased fire danger risk

Ban burn (Photo: MGN Online)

CAPE FEAR REGION (WWAY) — Columbus and Brunswick counties have announced a county-wide burn ban, effective Monday at 5 p.m.

County officials say this means no opening burning is allowed until the ban is lifted.

The ban prohibits burning of leaves, branches, and other plant materials, in addition to trash, lumber and other debris within 100 feet of any structure. However, outdoor charcoal and gas grills are still OK to be used.

In Brunswick County, the ban is for unincorporated areas.

If you are found in violation, you’ll be asked to put the fire out immediately. You could also be charged and face civil penalties.

Due to low humidity, winds and dry vegetation, increased fire danger exists for most of the state. The North Carolina Forest Service asks you to postpone any outdoor burning, especially across the Mountains, Piedmont and Sandhills.

Conditions will continue to abnormally dry for the next several days as little or no rain is expected in North Carolina.