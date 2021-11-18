Chief Engineer-499

EXPERIENCE AND SKILLS NECESSARY: WWAY is seeking a Chief Engineer. Leading candidates will have superior knowledge of FCC rules and regulations, technical proficiency in IT, studio and transmitter operations/maintenance. Strong computer and communications skills are a must. Three to five years of experience as a chief or assistant chief engineer is preferred.

OTHER INFORMATION

E-mail or fax resume and salary requirements to Acombs@wwaytv3.com.

Fax (910)202-0769.

NO TELEPHONE CALLS PLEASE. Include above reference number and where you saw this job posted when applying. We utilize DMV and criminal background checks, as well as drug screening as a condition of employment.

Females and minorities are encouraged to apply.