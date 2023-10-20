Chief Engineer- 552

TO: Community Contacts Date: October 19, 2023

JOB TITLE: Chief Engineer JOB REFERRAL #: 552

EXPERIENCE AND SKILLS NECESSARY: WWAY is seeking a Chief Engineer.

Leading candidates will have superior knowledge of FCC rules and regulations, technical proficiency in IT, studio and transmitter operations/maintenance. Strong computer and communications skills are a must. Threeto five years’ experience as chief or assistant chief is preferred.

OTHER INFORMATION: Email or fax resumes and salary requirements to kimf@wwaytv3.com Fax (910) 202-0769. We utilize

DMV & criminal background checks as condition of employment. No Telephone calls please. Include above

reference number.

It is the policy of WWAY-TV, LLC that employment shall be based on merit, qualification, and competence. Employment practice shall not be influenced or affected by virtue of an applicant’s or an employee’s race, age, sex, religion, color, national