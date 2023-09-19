Commissioners vote to transfer Pender Medical Center ownership to Novant Health

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Pender Medical Center will now be under new ownership after commissioners voted unanimously to transfer it to Novant Health on Monday evening.

As a part of the agreement, Novant will invest $50 million to improve the hospital over the next decade.

The county will be able to appoint the majority of the representatives on the hospital’s board of trustees.

Ascendient Healthcare Advisors, a healthcare strategy and feasibility consulting firm, was hired by county commissioners as consultants on the agreement.

Dawn Carter, a senior partner with the firm, shared the healthcare needs in the county identified by the firm and how they would best be met.

The needs included more adult primary care, cardiology, orthopedics, urology, and gastrointestinal specialties.

“As we looked at the data, you all travel so often to Wilmington for services. The goal would be to reduce the amount of times and the amount of services that folks have to travel to Wilmington to receive,” Carter said.

According to their findings, Carter explained the transfer to Novant was the best option.

“I think the most important thing is an improvement in services. In a very difficult financial environment for healthcare, you all have an opportunity within five years to have Pender Memorial Hospital be a community general hospital and with that $50 million investment over 10 years and an opportunity to be growing and improving services in this community and I think that’s a really positive thing for Pender County,” Carter said.

In a press release following the vote, representatives from Novant Health and Pender County shared statements on the transfer.