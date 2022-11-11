Complaints to county commissioners prompt New Hanover County Sherriff’s Deputy litter patrol

Work crew added to maintain clean up

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Drivers who commute up and down Highway 421 in New Hanover County have probably noticed a change.

There’s less litter along the shoulder of the road, especially north, off the Interstate 140 interchange.

County officials found some of the trucks were either poorly covered, or not covered at all which caused trash to blow out onto the highway.

This particular road is the responsibility of the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

According to New Hanover County Commissioner Rob Zapple, despite DOT’s efforts and funding issues within their department, the clean-up was not getting done.

“It was becoming horrible, there was a lot of litter along that stretch,” he said.

Complaints about the three-mile stretch leading to the dump got to county commissioners who wanted a change, they then voiced their concerns to Environmental Management Director Joe​ Suleyman.

“We decided to take the laws, that are already on the books, you know, and enforce them,” said Zapple.

According to Suleyman, his department generates its own revenue, pays its own expenses, and stresses there’s no funding from property or sales taxes.

“The litter management program is funded by what’s called our tipping fees, basically where the landfill generates a vast majority of the revenue,” said Suleyman.

That’s how the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Randall Harris’ new role is funded.

“Well, the way I look at it is that I think we can all agree that there is a lot of trash on the highways,” he said.

The amount of litter plaguing the roadway was getting out of hand.

“They were picking up between three to five tons of garbage on the side of the road,” he said.

According to Harris, the new patrols seem to be working.

“So, what we’re addressing is proactively getting these vehicles, stop un-securing their loads which is one of the charges, we charge them with,” he said.

The program has also added workers to upkeep the roads, which include Martin Luther King Junior Parkway, Interstate 140, and parts of Interstate 40 within New Hanover County.

The New Hanover County Litter Management Division started the program in September of 2022.