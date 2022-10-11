Creative Services/Promotions Producer- 526

Job Title: CREATIVE SERVICES/PROMOTIONS PRODUCER

DATE: October 10, 2022

JOB REFERAL #: 526

FOR EXPERIENCE AND SKILLS NECESSARY: WWAY-TV, LLC has an immediate opening for a Creative Services/Promotions Producer. Successful candidate will have experience with graphics, shooting and editing. Creativity, strong communication skills and a desire to produce the best possible promos/commercials are a must.

Candidate should have expertise with Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Premiere Pro and After Effects). A background in marketing and supervisory experience preferred.

Responsibilities include:

Produce commercials and promotional media – including but not limited to tasks associated with conducting a needs analysis, copywriting, casting, lighting, audio, shooting, static and animated motion graphic design, editing and exporting.

Communicate effectively with Creative Services Director and Sales Team.

Stay current on industry trends, product knowledge and distinct selling advantages for specific media and technology

Responsible for actively participating in performing “live” shots for newscast when needed and available.

You must possess a valid and clean driver’s license.

Mail, fax, or e-mail cover letter, resume, and links to examples of your work to WWAY, 1224 Magnolia Village Way, Leland NC 28451. Fax (910)202-0769. cferrante@wwaytv3.com

NO TELEPHONE CALLS PLEASE. Include above reference number. We utilize DMV, criminal background checks, and drug screening as a condition of employment.