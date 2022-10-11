Creative Services/Promotions Producer- 526
WWAY
Job Title: CREATIVE SERVICES/PROMOTIONS PRODUCER
DATE: October 10, 2022
JOB REFERAL #: 526
FOR EXPERIENCE AND SKILLS NECESSARY: WWAY-TV, LLC has an immediate opening for a Creative Services/Promotions Producer. Successful candidate will have experience with graphics, shooting and editing. Creativity, strong communication skills and a desire to produce the best possible promos/commercials are a must.
Candidate should have expertise with Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Premiere Pro and After Effects). A background in marketing and supervisory experience preferred.
Responsibilities include:
- Produce commercials and promotional media – including but not limited to tasks associated with conducting a needs analysis, copywriting, casting, lighting, audio, shooting, static and animated motion graphic design, editing and exporting.
- Communicate effectively with Creative Services Director and Sales Team.
- Stay current on industry trends, product knowledge and distinct selling advantages for specific media and technology
- Responsible for actively participating in performing “live” shots for newscast when needed and available.
You must possess a valid and clean driver’s license.
Mail, fax, or e-mail cover letter, resume, and links to examples of your work to WWAY, 1224 Magnolia Village Way, Leland NC 28451. Fax (910)202-0769. cferrante@wwaytv3.com
NO TELEPHONE CALLS PLEASE. Include above reference number. We utilize DMV, criminal background checks, and drug screening as a condition of employment.