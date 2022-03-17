Custodian at Brunswick County School suspended after arrest on sex crime charges

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — 28 year old Jeffrey Hibbert Jr. faces a third-degree charge of criminal sexual conduct with a minor according to Horry County Detention Center.

Brunswick county schools confirmed that Hibbert has been employed by their system since July of 2020, and worked at Town Creek Middle School at the time of his arrest.

As of yesterday, he was suspended without pay but they added that he may also face further disciplinary action.

He was arrested Monday in South Carolina.