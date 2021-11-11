Daily Forecast

11/11/2021

WEATHER SUMMARY: Happy Tuesday! Temperatures cool down big time for the remainder of the work week. Highs will reach around 70 this afternoon with rain chances remaining low as well. Expect temperatures to remain below the average all the way through early next week. Not much sunshine is expected for the next few days as well as more clouds continue to move into the Carolinas. We are trending even cooler heading into Wednesday with temperatures struggling to get into the 60s as a weak area of low pressure brings us multiple rounds of showers throughout the day. The rain is needed as we are contending with short term dryness across the region. As we round out the week and head into the upcoming weekend, we will see dry and beautiful weather with highs in the upper 70s Saturday and Sunday along with mostly sunny skies!

Today: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a low chance of showers. High in the upper 60s to around 70. Winds northeast at 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Low in the lower to middle 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and seasonably cool with scattered showers likely. Much cooler highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

–Meteorologist Ramel Carpenter