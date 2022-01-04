Digital Operations Specialist-505

NOTIFICATION OF JOB OPENING

TO: Community Contacts DATE: January 4, 2022

JOB TITLE: Digital Operations Specialist Starting Date: Immediately

JOB REFERAL #: 505

EXPERIENCE AND SKILLS NECESSARY: The ideal candidate will have a strong technical and digital design background with basic to intermediate experience and understanding in Digital Marketing and Social Media. This person will be responsible for managing the creation and/or delivery of digital assets and campaigns for Sales, Promotions and News Departments.

The role of the Digital Operations Specialist is ideal for an extremely well organized, skilled, enthusiastic, positive and resourceful individual with a keen aptitude for creative problem solving.

This person will be responsible for managing the delivery of digital assets and advertising campaigns – on time and on budget – in coordination with a team of designers, developers and vendors. The Digital Sales Operations Specialist will also utilize various software such as Adobe Photoshop, and Microsoft PowerPoint to create sales presentations, display ads and campaign reports. Ultimately, this person is responsible for the smooth operation of the account after the sale via effective implementation, streamlined process and resource management.

Responsibilities:

Create sales collateral or presentations for the Digital Sales Manager (DSM) as needed

Conduct and/or participate in “Client On-Boarding Calls” after a sale is made

Communicate client needs to internal or external designers, developers and/or vendors

Provide excellent point-of-contact customer service and project updates after the sale

Keep accurate and detailed files so that client questions can be answered quickly

Produce client digital ad campaign analytics reports weekly and review with DSM

Produce station website and mobile application analytics reports weekly

Execute all digital insertion orders for Sales, Promotions & News departments.

Regularly review market trends and innovations for new opportunities

Other duties as assigned by General Manager &/or Sales, Promotions, or News departments.

Desired Skills:

Must be proficient with the Adobe Creative Suite

Must be proficient with Microsoft Office

Must be proficient with WordPress CMS, AdServing & Hosting

Must be proficient with Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc…

Must be proficient with E-mail Marketing (Mailchimp or Constant Contact)

Excellent interpersonal communication and customer service

Familiarity with Google Analytics & Reporting Analysis

Positive Attitude is a MUST!

OTHER INFORMATION: Mail, fax, or e-mail resume and salary requirements to WWAY, 1224 Magnolia

Village Way, Leland NC 28401. Fax (910) 202-0769. Or Email Ccolin@wwaytv3.com. No Telephone

calls please. Include above reference number. We utilize DMV, criminal background checks and drug screening as a condition of employment.

It is the policy of WWAY-TV, LLC that employment shall be based on merit, qualification, and competence. Employment practice shall not be influenced or affected by virtue of an applicant’s or an employee’s race, age, sex, religion, color, national origin, or disability. Females and minorities are encouraged to apply.