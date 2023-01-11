Digital Sales Specialist- 534

Position: Digital Sales Specialist #534 DATE: January 11, 2023

Department: Sales

Reports to: WWAY Digital Sales Manager & General Sales Manager

WWAY-TV, a subsidiary of Morris Network, is seeking a Digital Sales Specialist who can take us to the next level. The DSS will coordinate events, cultivate new business, and grow existing business. The candidate will have full access to a suite of ‘ChartLocal Digital Marketing Services’ as well as “Television Station Digital Assets” in order to achieve the station’s digital revenue goals.

ChartLocal Digital Services include:

Website Services: Design, Hosting, Domain, Security, Updates & Maintenance

Content Services: SEO, Social Media Management, Email/Text, Video Production, Graphic Design, etc.

Advertising Services: SEM/PPC, Targeted Display, OTT/CTV, YouTube, Social Media Advertising

Software Services: Contesting, Business Listings Management, Reputation Management, Conversion SAAS

Television Station Digital Assets include:

News Website: Display Ads, Video Pre/Post Roll, Deals, Content Sponsorships, Native Advertising

News Mobile App: Display Ads, Video Pre/Post Roll, Content Sponsorships, Native Advertising

OTT/CTV App on Roku/Amazon/Apple: Streaming TV ads, Native Advertising

Daily Email Newsletter: Display Ads, Content Sponsorships, Native Advertising

Non-Traditional: Event Marketing, Outside Media Partnerships, etc

The candidate must be willing to take ownership of the TV Station’s Events. This means a dedicated effort to generate business on his/her own, as well as a dedicated focus on working with the sales team to help them close more event vendors. The DSS (Digital Sales Specialist) is a progressive, creative thinker who can conceptualize, execute, and close revenue-producing ideas that connect our advertisers’ goals to our Events and multimedia digital properties, with a primary focus on Events and a secondary focus on the Television Station Digital Assets.

During the interview process, we will be evaluating quantifiable evidence of sales success as well as examples of coordinating events and a cursory knowledge of digital marketing. Time management and organization are imperative. If this describes you, and you’re looking for a position that will allow you to leverage your talent and make an impact on business and your own career, the role of a Digital Sales Specialist is the opportunity you’ve been waiting for.

To Apply:

Send a Resume or link to your LinkedIn page to Abbey Brink – abrink@wwaytv3.com

OTHER INFORMATION: No Telephone calls, please. We utilize DMV, criminal background checks, and drug screening as a condition of employment.

It is the policy of WWAY-TV, LLC that employment shall be based on merit, qualification, and competence. Employment practice shall not be influenced or affected by virtue of an applicant’s or an employee’s race, age, sex, religion, color,

national origin, or disability. Females and minorities are encouraged to apply.