Do’s and Don’ts for donations for those impacted Ian

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – As Florida residents shift to recovery mode following Hurricane Ian many will want to help.

Ian is one of the strongest hurricanes to make landfall on the West Coast of the Florida Peninsula bringing destruction in its path, and many will need essential supplies.

Emergency response teams are prepared to help and many from our area will want to as well.

Some essential items including water, hygiene kits, diapers, and other life-saving supplies are needed but according to New Hanover County Emergency Management Anna McRay, it’s important to check with state and government agencies for guidance when it comes to relief efforts.

“We don’t want to people collecting lots of food, lots of clothing, lots of well-intentioned things,” she said. “We want to make sure that whatever we send back out into the community that helped us out so much after Florence, that it’s what they need, are things that they can accept.”

McRay urges the public who’d like to help out to visit the emergency management here or FEMA’s website by clicking here.