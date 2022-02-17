Evening News Anchor – 509

NOTIFICATION OF JOB OPENING

TO: Community Contacts DATE: February 16, 2022

JOB TITLE: Evening News Anchor

JOB REFERAL #: 509

EXPERIENCE AND SKILLS NECESSARY: WWAY, the ABC, CBS, and CW affiliate in Southeastern NC has an immediate opening for an Evening News Anchor. We are looking for an energetic news anchor to continue the great chemistry we have among our anchor team and to help lead the newsroom.

Primary responsibilities include anchoring multiple evening newscasts, reporting for special reports/franchises, occasional live shots, proofreading newscast scripts, representing the station in the community and helping mentor other news staff.

Candidates for this job must also be able to produce when needed, post content to our website and be well versed in engaging viewers through social media.

3-5 years reporting/anchoring experience preferred.

Resume reels should include anchoring and reporting experience, including live shots. Please include links to social media accounts in your e-mail. If you want to live, work and play at the beach, this is the job for you!

You must possess a valid and clean driver’s license.

E-mail resumes, a demo reel and links to social media to Marcy Cuevas, News Director, at mcuevas@wwaytv3.com.

OTHER INFORMATION

NO TELEPHONE CALLS PLEASE. Include above reference number and where you saw the job posted. We utilize DMV and criminal background checks and drug screening as a condition of employment.

It is the policy of WWAY-TV, LLC that employment shall be based on merit, qualification and competence. Employment practice shall not be influenced or affected by virtue of an applicant’s or an employee’s race, age, sex, religion, color, national origin or disability. Females and minorities are encouraged to apply.