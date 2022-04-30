Ferris wheel opens this weekend; special price for locals

Credit: Annick Joseph | WWAY

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) – You can get a bird’s eye view of Carolina Beach starting Saturday night.

The brand new Ferris wheel on the boardwalk passed inspection Friday, according to owner Ken Cofer.

The 95-foot-tall ride opens Saturday at 6 p.m. and will only operate on the weekends until memorial day, and then it will open full time.

Although additional attractions surround the Ferris wheel, they will not be operational, the Ferris wheel will cost $5 bucks for Carolina Beach residents.

“We are doing $5 dollars for tomorrow (Saturday), I’m not sure what the final price will be when everything is open,” he said.

Cofer’s vision is to have a small beach front amusement park operating for most of the year.