Free COVID-19 tests available to NC residents through June

At-home COVID-19 tests are now available to all NC residents through June (Photo: WWAY)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has announced a change to the Project Access COVID Tests program (Project ACT).

The change will allow all North Carolina households to request free, at-home COVID-19 tests through June 30th. Residents are encouraged to order additional free tests while supplies last.



Once limited to specific zip codes, all North Carolina households can now order free COVID-19 tests through www.AccessCovidTests.org. Each household will receive two kits with five tests per kit, typically within a week of ordering. Households can place a new order for tests once per month throughout the duration of the program.

“Access to free testing is expected to change with the end of the public health emergency, but partnering with Project ACT helps us continue to provide this access, especially to households who may have limited access to health care,” said Susan Kansagra, M.D., Director, NCDHHS Division of Public Health. “Testing quickly helps people to know when to stay home and when to seek treatment.”



NCDDHS has already distributed 383,390 tests to North Carolina families through Project ACT.