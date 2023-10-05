Friends Funday Oct. 7 to raise money for possible Leland police and fire training facility

The event at the Compass Pointe community in Leland features a DJ, games, ice cream truck, raffles and a dunk tank.

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A special fundraising party called a “Friends Funday” Oct. 7 at Compass Pointe community in Leland hopes to increase awareness of, and raise funds for, a possible training facility for Leland fire and police officers.

The community calls it “a day for all Compass Pointe neighbors and friends to enjoy”.

Retired firefighter Pat Scanlon, with Friends of Leland Public Safety, stopped by WWAY’s Good Morning Carolina to preview the event with co-host Matt Bennett.

The Friends Funday runs from noon to 4 p.m. on the Grand Lanai Lawn at 8178 Compass Pointe East Wynd in Leland.

For more information about the Friends of Leland Public Safety, visit here .