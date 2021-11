Gov. Cooper to give COVID-19 response update

Gov. Roy Cooper at COVID-19 press conference on Sept. 9

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — Gov. Roy Cooper will share an update the COVID-19 response in North Carolina during a media briefing at 3 p.m. today.

During it, we could hear from NCDHHS Sec. Mandy Cohen, who announced Tuesday she is stepping down from her role. She said her time with the agency has been “the honor of a lifetime.”

You can watch the news conference live here.