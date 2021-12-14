Local business donates new home to families on the brink of homelessness

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — While some are still writing their Christmas lists, one New Hanover County family is getting a warm bed, a new home, and a second chance early this year thanks to a non-profit and an area business.

“Yes, we’re very excited,” said Keianas Eason, a mother of two moving into a donated home. “I’m very blessed. Very blessed.”

The non-profit, Family Promise provides housing, food, and case management to families on the brink of homelessness. According to Executive Director Anne Best, many of their families are only given a day’s notice to move out after an emergency.

“It could be storms, it could be job loss, it could be medical issues,” Best explained. “It could be just a wide variety of things. We had one family where they were homeless because there was toxic mold in their house and they had to move out.”

After hearing about Family Promise’s mission, Shallotte’s Clayton Homes built the organization a new home in just ten days. Rich Rittinger, the general manager said they worked night and day to donate a house to a new family before Christmas.

“From the time a home gets to our lot, it normally takes at least six to eight weeks,” said Rittinger. “This one happened a lot quicker due to the cooperation of every volunteer, every contractor, the county, New Hanover county again.”

And Tuesday, after six months of living close to homelessness, Eason and her two small children got to see their home for the very first time. Volunteers donated snacks and toys, and a local business has committed to stocking the brand new fridge.

“This will help because we’ll be here for the next two years, and then with my saving, and continuing working, and hopefully coming up, we will be able to move forward and move into a new home.”

By filling a need, parents like Eason can focus on providing and moving forward, while the kids can focus on being kids.