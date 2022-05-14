Location change could mean curtains for concert series

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A summer concert series is trying to keep its hopes ‘alive’ after the City of Wilmington revoked location approval for the Downtown Alive Concert Series.

Does that mean curtains for the concerts? According to Downtown Business Alliance President, Terry Espy, that depends on if they can find a new location and transfer their permits to it in time.

“The first concert right now is scheduled for two weeks out,” said Espy, “I mean the ABC license, I mean the City has to — the good likelihood is it’s going to delay the concerts at least another two weeks.”

The Downtown Alive Concert Series is sponsored by the Downtown Business Alliance, and got approval from Wilmington’s City Council last month.

The City gave the conditional use permit with the understanding Downtown Business Alliance had alerted all nearby business affected. However, they revoked approval for the original Chestnut Street location Wednesday, after polling businesses like the Cape Fear Men’s Club and Thalian Hall, on which the City says the concerts could produce an “undue burden.”

“City staff worked to identify alternative locations,” said a City representative, “but multiple business owners objected to the concert series, believing that street closures would reduce foot traffic and negatively affect their businesses. Adjacent event venues also expressed concern that concert noise could cause a poor experience for their patrons and rental clients. City staff have offered to assist the applicant in relocating the event to an appropriate location. ”

Espy says she’s had offers from several other downtown regions, including the Soda Pop District and Brooklyn Arts District to host.

The free outdoor concert series is meant to highlight 15 local artists and bands while bringing more customers to local businesses. It’s original start day was May 28.