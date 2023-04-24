Man charged with first degree murder of woman found at Godwin Stadium appears in court

Altonio Johnson appeared in court Monday (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man charged with first degree murder of a woman found at Godwin Stadium earlier this month appeared in court Monday morning.

29-year-old Altonio Johnson made his first appearance a week after being charged with first degree murder and armed robbery of 32-year-old Micsha Durham.

Durham’s body was found at Godwin Stadium off Shipyard Boulevard on April 11th.

Johnston’s next scheduled court appearance will be on May 11th.