Man charged with first degree murder of woman found at Godwin Stadium appears in court
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man charged with first degree murder of a woman found at Godwin Stadium earlier this month appeared in court Monday morning.
29-year-old Altonio Johnson made his first appearance a week after being charged with first degree murder and armed robbery of 32-year-old Micsha Durham.
Durham’s body was found at Godwin Stadium off Shipyard Boulevard on April 11th.
Johnston’s next scheduled court appearance will be on May 11th.