Master Control Operator- 533
NOTIFICATION OF JOB OPENING
TO: Community Contacts DATE: 19:42
JOB TITLE: Master Control Operator
JOB DESCRIPTION: Master Control Operator JOB REFERAL #: 533
EXPERIENCE AND SKILLS NECESSARY:
WWAY-TV, LLC has an opening for a Master Control Operator.
This position is responsible for monitoring the over-the-air signal as well as
troubleshooting and communicating issues to engineering staff. The successful
candidate will have experience with digital media file transfer, understand media playlists
from creation to output and take meticulous notes documenting anything that varies
from scheduled events. Operators must be able to manage multiple tasks
simultaneously while maintaining smooth operation under the pressure that sometimes
arises from live television. Experience with Crispin and Ross products preferred.
OTHER INFORMATION: Mail, fax, or e-mail resume, to
WWAY, 1224 Magnolia Village
Way, Leland NC 28451. Fax (910)
202-0769. Email
sburton@wwaytv3.com No
Telephone calls please. Include
above reference number.
It is the policy of WWAY-TV, LLC that Employment shall be based on merit,
qualification, and competence. Employment practice shall not be influenced or
affected by virtue of an applicant’s or an employee’s race, age, sex, religion,
color, national origin, or disability. We utilize DMV & criminal background checks
as a condition of employment. Females and minorities are encouraged to apply.