Master Control Operator- #537

NOTIFICATION OF JOB OPENING

TO: Community Contacts

JOB TITLE: Master Control Operator

DATE: February 27, 2023

JOB DESCRIPTION: Master Control Operator

JOB REFERRAL #: 537

EXPERIENCE AND SKILLS NECESSARY:

WWAY-TV, LLC has an opening for a Master Control Operator. This position is responsible for monitoring the over-the-air signal as well as troubleshooting and communicating issues to engineering staff. The successful candidate will have experience with digital media file transfer, understand media playlists from creation to output and take meticulous notes documenting anything that varies from scheduled events. Operators must be able to manage multiple tasks simultaneously while maintaining smooth operation under the pressure that sometimes arises from live television. Experience with Crispin and Ross products preferred.

OTHER INFORMATION:

Mail, fax, or e-mail resume, to WWAY,

1224 Magnolia Village Way, Leland NC 28451.

Fax (910) 202-0769.

Email sburton@wwaytv3.com

No Telephone calls please. Include above reference number.

It is the policy of WWAY-TV, LLC that Employment shall be based on merit, qualification, and competence. Employment practice shall not be influenced or affected by virtue of an applicant's or an employee's race, age, sex, religion, color, national origin, or disability. We utilize DMV & criminal background checks as a condition of employment. Females and minorities are encouraged to apply.