Master Control Operator -511

NOTIFICATION OF JOB OPENING

TO: Community Contacts DATE: February 16, 2022

JOB TITLE: Master Control Operator JOB REFERAL #: 511

EXPERIENCE AND SKILLS NECESSARY:

WWAY-TV, LLC has an opening for a Master Control Operator.

This position is responsible for monitoring the over-the-air signal as well as

troubleshooting and communicating issues to engineering staff. The successful

candidate will have experience with digital media file transfer, understand media playlists

from creation to output and take meticulous notes documenting anything that varies

from scheduled events. Operators must be able to manage multiple tasks

simultaneously while maintaining smooth operation under the pressure that sometimes

arises from live television. Experience with Crispin and Ross products preferred.

OTHER INFORMATION: Mail, fax, or e-mail resume, to WWAY, 1224 Magnolia Village Way, Leland NC 28451. Fax (910) 202-0769. Email khelton@wwaytv3.com No Telephone calls please. Include above reference number.

It is the policy of WWAY-TV, LLC that Employment shall be based on merit, qualification, and competence. Employment practice shall not be influenced or affected by virtue of an applicant’s or an employee’s race, age, sex, religion, color, national origin, or disability. We utilize DMV & criminal background checks and drug screening, as a condition of employment. Females and minorities are encouraged to apply.