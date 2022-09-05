Member of Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue Team set to take the world stage

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) – A member of the Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue Team is set to take the world stage after a remarkable first place finish in the National Lifeguard Championships.

When Mo Peacock isn’t working as a firefighter or a lifeguard for Wrightsville Beach he’s training.

“Persistence pays off definitely in this job, and I think in life, and athletics in general,” he said.

Training paid off while at the National Lifeguard Championships where he, and seven fellow Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue members placed third in Hermosa Beach, California last month.

“I would say that the people that work this job enjoy the thrill out of doing this job,” he said.

And the thrill of winning in an individual competition that led to Peacock defending his national title in the “beach flags” category for the third time, that competition tests reflexes and sprinting ability on sand.

“Every single round you have to come in with a clear mind,” he said.

And to stay focused in the moment, according to Peacock.

“You can’t focus on what you may have messed up,” said Peacock. “And you also can’t focus on the success that you have.”

Which is what he did when he nabbed first place which positioned him to represent the United States as a member of the prestigious U.S. National Team.

Competitions help boost morale according to Ocean Rescue Captain Sam Proffitt.

“It builds that team unity because everybody is working out together, training together, competing together,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to getting to know my teammates again, and connect with them,” said Peacock.

He’ll travel to Riccione, Italy for the World Lifesaving Championships.

“I’m just excited to represent the United States in a lifesaving sport that I love so much,” he said.

And take home top prize in his category, hoping the 12 years of training and more than 20 years as an athlete will help him accomplish that.

The world championships run from September 18 to October 3.

Follow WWAY for the latest on Peacock journey as he heads overseas for the competition.