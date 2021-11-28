Multimedia Account Executive – 494

Job: Multimedia Account Executive JOB REFERAL #: 494

Make your mark in Television Broadcasting. Morris Multimedia is among the largest privately held media companies in the United States… owning and operating eleven network affiliate television stations in Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina and Tennessee. Our success is the result of extraordinary employees and an exemplary management team who believe in a vision and are dedicated to making Morris Multimedia a communications powerhouse. We are advancing the world of Broadcasting and we want YOU to join our winning team!

WWAY-TV, located in Leland, NC, is seeking an enthusiastic, highly motivated candidate to build a career as a multimedia marketing Account Executive, selling television advertising, digital advertising and promotional event sponsorships to local businesses in the Wilmington / Cape Fear Region.

Your responsibilities will include:

Sales

Business to business outside sales calls

Learn the business of advertising and sales fundamentals

Learn and understand the business objectives and advertising strategies of clients across many business categories then help them achieve those goals

Generate advertising revenue through television advertising sales and event sponsorship sales to local advertisers

Present marketing ideas to area business decision makers

Provide input on sales promotion ideas to sales management

Attain budgeted revenue goals through effective solicitations, promotions and customer service

Qualifications:

2-3 Years of PROVEN Outside Sales Experience – preferred

College Degree, preferably in Marketing, Business Administration, Communications, etc.

Strong organizational, written and presentation skills

Competitive, energetic and self-starter

Team player

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment, with a desire to win

Professional appearance

Must be proficient in Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint

Internet/Social Media/Digital understanding

Our Advertising Sales Executives are some of the most successful and highest compensated sales people in the industry. If you are interested in learning how to become one of them, we want to hear from you!

You must possess a valid and clean driver’s license.

Mail, fax, or e-mail cover letter, resume to WWAY, 1224 Magnolia Village Way

Leland NC 28451. Fax (910)202-0769. abrink@wwaytv3.com

NO TELEPHONE CALLS PLEASE. Include above reference number. We utilize DMV & criminal background checks, in addition to drug screening, as a condition of employment.

It is the policy of WWAY-TV, LLC that employment shall be based on merit, qualification, and competence. Employment practice shall not be influenced or affected by virtue of an applicant’s or an employee’s race, age, sex, religion, color, national origin, or disability. Females and minorities are encouraged to apply.