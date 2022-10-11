Multimedia Account Executive- 528

NOTIFICATION OF JOB OPENING

TO: Community Contacts DATE: 10/11/22

JOB TITLE: MULTIMEDIA ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE

JOB REFERAL #:528

EXPERIENCE AND SKILLS NECESSARY:

WWAY-TV, located in Leland, NC, is seeking an enthusiastic, highly motivated candidate to build

a career as a multimedia marketing Account Executive, selling television advertising, digital

advertising, and promotional event sponsorships to local businesses in the Wilmington / Cape

Fear Region. Your responsibilities will include:

Sales: Business to business outside sales calls. Learn the business of advertising and sales

fundamentals. Learn and understand the business objectives and advertising strategies of clients

across many business categories then help them achieve those goals. Generate advertising

revenue through television advertising sales and event sponsorship sales to local advertisers.

Present marketing ideas to area business decision-makers. Provide input on sales promotion

ideas to sales management. Attain budgeted revenue goals through effective solicitations,

promotions, and customer service.

Qualifications: Strong organizational, written, and presentation skills. Competitive, energetic,

and self-starter. Team player. Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment, with a desire to win.

Professional appearance. Must be proficient in Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint

Internet/Social Media/Digital understanding.

Our Advertising Sales Executives are some of the most successful and highest compensated

salespeople in the industry. If you are interested in learning how to become one of them, we

want to hear from you!

You must possess a valid and clean driver’s license.

PLEASE SEND RESUMES TO ABRINK@WWAYTV3.COM

It is the policy of WWAY-TV, LLC that Employment shall be based on merit, qualification, and

competence. Employment practice shall not be influenced or affected by virtue of an applicant’s

or an employee’s race, age, sex, religion, color, national origin, or disability. We utilize DMV &

criminal background checks as a condition of employment. Females and minorities are

encouraged to apply.