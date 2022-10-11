Multimedia Account Executive- 528
NOTIFICATION OF JOB OPENING
TO: Community Contacts DATE: 10/11/22
JOB TITLE: MULTIMEDIA ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE
JOB REFERAL #:528
EXPERIENCE AND SKILLS NECESSARY:
WWAY-TV, located in Leland, NC, is seeking an enthusiastic, highly motivated candidate to build
a career as a multimedia marketing Account Executive, selling television advertising, digital
advertising, and promotional event sponsorships to local businesses in the Wilmington / Cape
Fear Region. Your responsibilities will include:
Sales: Business to business outside sales calls. Learn the business of advertising and sales
fundamentals. Learn and understand the business objectives and advertising strategies of clients
across many business categories then help them achieve those goals. Generate advertising
revenue through television advertising sales and event sponsorship sales to local advertisers.
Present marketing ideas to area business decision-makers. Provide input on sales promotion
ideas to sales management. Attain budgeted revenue goals through effective solicitations,
promotions, and customer service.
Qualifications: Strong organizational, written, and presentation skills. Competitive, energetic,
and self-starter. Team player. Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment, with a desire to win.
Professional appearance. Must be proficient in Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint
Internet/Social Media/Digital understanding.
Our Advertising Sales Executives are some of the most successful and highest compensated
salespeople in the industry. If you are interested in learning how to become one of them, we
want to hear from you!
You must possess a valid and clean driver’s license.
PLEASE SEND RESUMES TO ABRINK@WWAYTV3.COM
It is the policy of WWAY-TV, LLC that Employment shall be based on merit, qualification, and
competence. Employment practice shall not be influenced or affected by virtue of an applicant’s
or an employee’s race, age, sex, religion, color, national origin, or disability. We utilize DMV &
criminal background checks as a condition of employment. Females and minorities are
encouraged to apply.