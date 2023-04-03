Multimedia Account Executive- 542

NOTIFICATION OF JOB OPENING

TO: Community Contacts DATE: April 3, 2023

JOB TITLE: MULTIMEDIA AGCOUNT EXECUTIVE

JOB DESCRIPTION: MULTIMEDIA ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE

JOB REFERAL #:542-543

EXPERIENGE AND SKILLS NECESSARY:

WWAY-TV, located in Leland, NC, is seeking an enthusiastic, highly motivated

candidate to build a career as a multimedia marketing Account Executive, selling

television advertising, digital advertising, and promotional event sponsorships to local

businesses in the Wilmington / Cape Fear Region. Your responsibilities will Include:

Sales, Business to business outside sales calls, Learn the business of advertising and

sales fundamentals. Learn and understand the business objectives and advertising

strategies of clients across many business categories, then help them achieve those

goals. Generate advertising revenue through television advertising, sales, and event

sponsorship sales to local advertisers.

Present marketing ideas to area business decision-makers. Provide input on sales

promotion Ideas to sales management. Attain budgeted revenue goals through effective

solicitations, promotions, and customer service,

Qualifications: Strong organizational, written, and presentation skills. Competitive,

energetic, and self-starter. Team player. Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment,

with a desire to win.

Professional appearance, must be proficient in Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint

internet/Social Media/Digital understanding.

Our Advertising Sales Executives are some of the most successful and highest

compensated salespeople in the industry, if you an interested in learning how to

became one of them, we want to hear from you.

You must possess a valid and clean driver's license.

PLEASE SEND RESUMES TO ABRINK@WWAYTV3.COM

It is the policy of WWAY-TV, LLC that Employment shall be based on merit,

qualification, and competence. Employment practice shall not be Influenced or effected

by virtue of an applicant& or an employee race, age, sex, religion, color, national

origin, or disability. We utilize DMV & original background checks as a condition of

employment. Females and minorities are encouraged to apply.