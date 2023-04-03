Multimedia Account Executive- 542
NOTIFICATION OF JOB OPENING
TO: Community Contacts DATE: April 3, 2023
JOB TITLE: MULTIMEDIA AGCOUNT EXECUTIVE
JOB DESCRIPTION: MULTIMEDIA ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE
JOB REFERAL #:542-543
EXPERIENGE AND SKILLS NECESSARY:
WWAY-TV, located in Leland, NC, is seeking an enthusiastic, highly motivated
candidate to build a career as a multimedia marketing Account Executive, selling
television advertising, digital advertising, and promotional event sponsorships to local
businesses in the Wilmington / Cape Fear Region. Your responsibilities will Include:
Sales, Business to business outside sales calls, Learn the business of advertising and
sales fundamentals. Learn and understand the business objectives and advertising
strategies of clients across many business categories, then help them achieve those
goals. Generate advertising revenue through television advertising, sales, and event
sponsorship sales to local advertisers.
Present marketing ideas to area business decision-makers. Provide input on sales
promotion Ideas to sales management. Attain budgeted revenue goals through effective
solicitations, promotions, and customer service,
Qualifications: Strong organizational, written, and presentation skills. Competitive,
energetic, and self-starter. Team player. Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment,
with a desire to win.
Professional appearance, must be proficient in Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint
internet/Social Media/Digital understanding.
Our Advertising Sales Executives are some of the most successful and highest
compensated salespeople in the industry, if you an interested in learning how to
became one of them, we want to hear from you.
You must possess a valid and clean driver's license.
PLEASE SEND RESUMES TO ABRINK@WWAYTV3.COM
It is the policy of WWAY-TV, LLC that Employment shall be based on merit,
qualification, and competence. Employment practice shall not be Influenced or effected
by virtue of an applicant& or an employee race, age, sex, religion, color, national
origin, or disability. We utilize DMV & original background checks as a condition of
employment. Females and minorities are encouraged to apply.