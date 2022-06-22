Multimedia Account Executive – 513

NOTIFICATION OF JOB OPENING

TO: Community Contacts DATE: 19:22

Job: Multimedia Account Executive JOB REFERAL #: 513

Make your mark in Television Broadcasting. Morris Multimedia is among the largest privately held media

companies in the United States… owning and operating eleven network affiliate television stations in

Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina and Tennessee. Our success is the result of extraordinary

employees and an exemplary management team who believe in a vision and are dedicated to making

Morris Multimedia a communications powerhouse. We are advancing the world of Broadcasting and we

want YOU to join our winning team!

WWAY-TV, located in Leland, NC, is seeking an enthusiastic, highly motivated candidate to build a career

as a multimedia marketing Account Executive, selling television advertising, digital advertising and

promotional event sponsorships to local businesses in the Wilmington / Cape Fear Region.

Your responsibilities will include:

Sales

 Business to business outside sales calls

 Learn the business of advertising and sales fundamentals

 Learn and understand the business objectives and advertising strategies of clients across many

business categories then help them achieve those goals

 Generate advertising revenue through television advertising sales and event sponsorship sales to

local advertisers

 Present marketing ideas to area business decision makers

 Provide input on sales promotion ideas to sales management

 Attain budgeted revenue goals through effective solicitations, promotions and customer service

Qualifications:

 2-3 Years of PROVEN Outside Sales Experience – preferred

 College Degree, preferably in Marketing, Business Administration, Communications, etc.

 Strong organizational, written and presentation skills

 Competitive, energetic and self-starter

 Team player

 Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment, with a desire to win

 Professional appearance

 Must be proficient in Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint

 Internet/Social Media/Digital understanding

Our Advertising Sales Executives are some of the most successful and highest compensated sales people in

the industry. If you are interested in learning how to become one of them, we want to hear from you!

You must possess a valid and clean driver’s license.

Mail, fax, or e-mail cover letter, resume to WWAY, 1224 Magnolia Village Way

Leland NC 28451. Fax (910)202-0769. abrink@wwaytv3.com

NO TELEPHONE CALLS PLEASE. Include above reference number. We utilize DMV & criminal

background checks, in addition to drug screening, as a condition of employment.

It is the policy of WWAY-TV, LLC that employment shall be based on merit, qualification, and

competence. Employment practice shall not be influenced or affected by virtue of an applicant’s or an

employee’s race, age, sex, religion, color, national origin, or disability. Females and minorities are

encouraged to apply.