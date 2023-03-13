Multimedia Journalist- 539

NOTIFICATION OF JOB OPENING

TO: Community Contacts DATE: March 10, 2023

JOB TITLE: Multimedia Journalist

JOB REFERRAL #: 539

EXPERIENCE AND SKILLS NECESSARY: Have a passion for news and storytelling? Want to live, work and play at the beach? Then join the award-winning WWAY News team!

The ABC, CBS and CW affiliate in beautiful, coastal southeastern North Carolina is looking for a Multimedia Journalist. Primary responsibilities will include enterprising story ideas, shooting, writing and editing stories and presenting them during newscasts and online.

This person will also be an active part of the station’s social media, web and community presence. This person may also be assigned to back-up anchoring and producing, shooting and editing local franchises and operating live shots via our Dejero system.

You’ll need strong storytelling and writing skills, the ability to stay on top of developing stories and a positive, professional attitude. We’re looking for someone who wants to be a journalist, and not just someone who wants to be on TV. ENPS and Edius experience are a plus. A demo reel is absolutely necessary to apply for this position! You MUST possess a valid driver’s license and good driving record.

OTHER INFORMATION

E-mail resumes and a demo reel to Marcy Cuevas, News Director, at mcuevas@wwaytv3.com

NO TELEPHONE CALLS PLEASE. Include above reference number and where you saw the job posted. We utilize DMV and criminal background checks and drug screening as a condition of employment.

It is the policy of WWAY-TV, LLC that employment shall be based on merit, qualification and competence. Employment practice shall not be influenced or affected by virtue of an applicant’s or an employee’s race, age, sex, religion, color, national origin or disability. Females and minorities are encouraged to apply.