National Sales Assistant- #548
DATE: August 21, 2023
NOTIFICATION OF JOB OPENING
TO:Community Contacts
JOB TITLE: National Sales Assistant
JOB DESCRIPTION: ASSISTANT FOR NATIONAL SALES, MULTIPLE STATIONS
JOB REFERAL #: #548
EXPERIENCE AND SKILLS NECESSARY
Morris Network is looking for an enthusiastic, highly motivated and organized national sales assistant to help handle business from multiple stations.
Candidate must have strong computer skills, work efficiently, likes working with numbers and enjoys an office atmosphere, willingness to learn different positions within the office setting, be a self-starter and have a positive attitude. Ideal candidate, if willing, could eventually move into sales.
You must possess a valid and clean driver’s license.
No telephone calls please. Include above reference number.
PLEASE SEND RESUMES TO BRICHARDSON (AT) WWAYTV3.COM
It is the policy of WWAY-TV, LLC that employment shall be based on merit, qualification, and competence. Employment practice shall not be influenced or affected by virtue of an applicant’s or an employee’s race, age, sex, religion, color, national origin or disability. We utilize DMV & criminal background checks as a condition of employment. Females and minorities are encouraged to apply.