National Sales Assistant- #548

DATE: August 21, 2023

NOTIFICATION OF JOB OPENING

TO:Community Contacts

JOB TITLE: National Sales Assistant

JOB DESCRIPTION: ASSISTANT FOR NATIONAL SALES, MULTIPLE STATIONS

JOB REFERAL #: #548

EXPERIENCE AND SKILLS NECESSARY

Morris Network is looking for an enthusiastic, highly motivated and organized national sales assistant to help handle business from multiple stations.

Candidate must have strong computer skills, work efficiently, likes working with numbers and enjoys an office atmosphere, willingness to learn different positions within the office setting, be a self-starter and have a positive attitude. Ideal candidate, if willing, could eventually move into sales.

You must possess a valid and clean driver’s license.

No telephone calls please. Include above reference number.

PLEASE SEND RESUMES TO BRICHARDSON (AT) WWAYTV3.COM

It is the policy of WWAY-TV, LLC that employment shall be based on merit, qualification, and competence. Employment practice shall not be influenced or affected by virtue of an applicant’s or an employee’s race, age, sex, religion, color, national origin or disability. We utilize DMV & criminal background checks as a condition of employment. Females and minorities are encouraged to apply.