National Sales Asssitant- #548

Mary Weston,

DATE: August 21, 2023 

NOTIFICATION OF JOB OPENING 

TO:Community Contacts 

JOB TITLE: National Sales Assistant  

JOB DESCRIPTION: ASSISTANT FOR NATIONAL SALES, MULTIPLE STATIONS 

JOB REFERAL #: #548

EXPERIENCE AND SKILLS NECESSARY 

Morris Network is looking for an enthusiastic, highly motivated and organized national sales assistant to help handle business from multiple stations. 

Candidate must have strong computer skills, work efficiently, likes working with numbers and enjoys an office atmosphere, willingness to learn different positions within the office setting, be a self-starter and have a positive attitude. Ideal candidate, if willing, could eventually move into sales. 

You must possess a valid and clean driver’s license. 

No telephone calls please. Include above reference number. 

PLEASE SEND RESUMES TO BRICHARDSON (AT) WWAYTV3.COM 

It is the policy of WWAY-TV, LLC that employment shall be based on merit, qualification, and competence. Employment practice shall not be influenced or affected by virtue of an applicant’s or an employee’s race, age, sex, religion, color, national origin or disability. We utilize DMV & criminal background checks as a condition of employment. Females and minorities are encouraged to apply.

