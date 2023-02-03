Newly launched business expected to help former TRU Colors employees

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The former Chief People Officer of TRU Colors Brewing is launching a new business that is expected to help find jobs for former TRU Colors employees, and other hard-to-place workers.

Khalilah Olokunola, owner and impact architect of ReEngineering HR, said she plans to connect individuals and companies through programs and specialty training.

Olokunola says she made the decision to start the business after her former employer, TRU Colors, ceased operations in September of last year. Most of TRU Colors’ workers were active gang members, which was something the company prided itself on.

She says around 60 team members were left without a job. Some have found a new opportunity, and some are still looking.

One program Olokunola’s business will largely focus on is the “Fair Chance Path”, which will help companies and organizations develop a program and strategy for hiring people that have been impacted by the justice system.

“I think it will be encouraging, –you know, when you serve time and you come home you don’t think that there’s any other options that’s why the recidivism rate is so high but if you somebody that is advocating, –not so much with policy in Capitol Hill, but advocating in front of the employers to help them have a second chance and open up their doors, I think it will be encouraging, –inspiring,” said Khalilah Olokunola, owner and impact architect of ReEngineering HR.

Olokunola says ReEngineering HR will also help individuals and business identify and work towards sustainable development goals, and focus on strategies for increased productivity and efficiency.