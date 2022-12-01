New Hanover County businessman charged with State Tax Offenses

A Wilmington businessman has been arrested for allegedly failing to file State tax returns for years (Photo: Lorena Esparza)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington businessman has been arrested for alleged state tax charges filed by the NC Department of Revenue.

58-year-old Terry O’Deen is the President of Sunset Lighting Company and has been charged with seven counts of Willful Failure to File Return, Supply Information, or Pay Tax.

Arrest warrants allege that O’Deen knowingly and willfully failed to file NC State tax returns for years 2014 through 2020.

O’Deen recently appeared before a Wake County magistrate and was placed under a $5,000 bond.

A first appearance is scheduled for January 9, 2023, in Wake County District Court in Raleigh.