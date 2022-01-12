News Producer- 506

NOTIFICATION OF JOB OPENING

TO: Community Contacts DATE: January 4, 2022

JOB TITLE: News Producer

JOB REFERAL #: 506

EXPERIENCE AND SKILLS NECESSARY: Want to live, work and play at the beach? Then join the award-winning WWAY News team.

The ABC, CBS and CW affiliate in beautiful, coastal southeastern North Carolina is looking for a News Producer. This person needs to be a show doctor and not just a show stacker. This applicant will know how to put together a newscast that keeps moving and keeps up a good pace, write compelling teases to keep viewers interested and take advantage of the skills and abilities of the on-air talent. This person will also be an active part of the station’s website and social media activity.

You’ll need strong storytelling and writing skills, the ability to stay on top of developing stories and a positive, professional attitude. We’re looking for someone who wants to be a journalist, and not just someone who wants to work in TV. ENPS and Edius experience are a plus. You must possess a valid driver’s license and clean driving record and criminal background and pass a drug screen.

OTHER INFORMATION

Email resumes and a demo reel to Marcy Cuevas News Director, at mcuevas@wwaytv3.com.

NO TELEPHONE CALLS PLEASE. Include above reference number and where you saw the job posted. We utilize DMV and criminal background checks and drug screening as a condition of employment.

It is the policy of WWAY-TV, LLC that employment shall be based on merit, qualification and competence. Employment practice shall not be influenced or affected by virtue of an applicant’s or an employee’s race, age, sex, religion, color, national origin or disability. Females and minorities are encouraged to apply.