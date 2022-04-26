Non-profit Genesis Block hosting event aimed to turn connections into contracts

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local organization in the businesses of connecting entrepreneurs with resources will hold an event on Wednesday to do just that.

The event is called “Inclusive Connections”, and will be held Wednesday at 8:00 am inside the Genesis Block building located at 20 Wrights Aly in Wilmington.

Their goal is to turn connections into contracts.

Event organizers work with small businesses who need capital, and connect them with companies that can help.

The event serves as a way to bring the two groups together.

Organizers say the event is open to all community members and encourage those with a trade to attend.

“We work with larger anchor institutions in our community and their procurement leaders, have them come in and build relationships with our small businesses,” Genesis Block cofounder Tracey Newkirk said. “If you are a plumber, an electrician, a trades person and are doing anything like that, come out, we want to help you get contracts.”

Tracey Newkirk encourages companies looking for sub-contractors to attend.