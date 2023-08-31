NWS confirms two Wednesday evening EF1 tornado touchdowns

(Photo: Pixabay)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington National Weather Service has confirmed two tornado touchdowns on Wednesday evening as Tropical Storm Idalia moved through.

Survey crews found damage along Myrtle Grove Road in Wilmington from a 100 mph EF1 tornado.

The tornado was on the ground for 1.5 miles from 7:31 p.m. to 7:35 p.m., with a maximum width of 30 yards.

Crews say the tornado came ashore as a waterspout near Tidalwalk Drive and lifted near Country Place Road.

The survey found numerous oak trees and pine trees snapped or uprooted along the path. A tree fell on a storage shed and one home had a piece of aluminum cornice pulled away from the home.

Another tornado was confirmed to have touched down near Clarendon Plantation Road along NC Highway 133A.

The EF1 tornado had winds of 110 mph and was on the ground for just 0.1 miles, mainly impacting wooded areas.

No injuries or deaths have been reported from either tornado.