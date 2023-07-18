Pender County man charged with Indecent Liberties with a Child

David Michael Key (Photo courtesy: Pender County Sheriff's Office)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A joint investigation involving the Pender County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security has resulted in the arrest of 67-year-old David Michael Key of Hampstead.

According to a Pender County Sheriff’s Office report, Key was arrested after law enforcement looked into allegations that Key had been communicating sexually with a person representing themselves to be a 13-year-old female.

Key made his first court appearance on July 14th and was given a $25,000 secured bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for August 16th.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Pender County Sheriff’s Office Detective-Sergeant Steve Clinard at (910) 259-1437.