‘Pretty wild day’: Alligator caught on camera in surf at NC beach

Credit: @tookerboys

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina family was stunned to see an alligator in the surf at an island near Wilmington last week.

A large alligator was swimming in the ocean at Masonboro Island last Friday and Marcus Tooker captured video and photos of the rare sight.

“We’ve been coming to Masonboro for about 15 years now and never seen this before. Pretty wild day,” Tooker, of Wilmington, wrote on Facebook with photos and video of the alligator.

He said the gator in the surf was right in the middle of the island and seemed to be swimming north toward Wrightsville Beach.

In the video, the alligator seemed to have some trouble making progress against the waves.

