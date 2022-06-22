Producer/ Editor- 518

NOTIFICATION OF JOB OPENING

TO: Community Contacts DATE: June 22, 2022

JOB TITLE: Producer/Editor

JOB REFERRAL #: 518

EXPERIENCE AND SKILLS NECESSARY: Are you looking for a job in TV news? Are you interested in learning the skills that will take you and your career to greater heights? Then this is the job for you!

WWAY, the ABC, CBS and CW affiliate in beautiful, coastal southeastern North Carolina needs an energetic, enthusiastic person with a passion for news to help with our weekend newscasts and some of our weekday offerings.

Candidates must:

Understand what it takes to work in a high-energy, fast-paced, professional newsroom

Have an understanding of AP Style for writing

Work weekends and off hours

Be able to perform various job tasks, including producing, writing, editing, web and social media duties and, when necessary, shoot video and anything else as assigned.

This job is the perfect stepping stone to any number of future openings within our newsroom and beyond! If you’re interested in living, working and playing in a vibrant, coastal community and have what it takes to make it in the fast-paced world of news, this is the job for you!

OTHER INFORMATION

E-mail resume and examples of your journalistic work to Marcy Cuevas, News Director, at mcuevas@wwaytv3.com.

No Telephone calls please. Include above reference number and where you saw the job posting when applying. We utilize DMV & criminal background checks and drug screenings as a condition of employment.

It is the policy of WWAY-TV, LLC that employment shall be based on merit, qualification and competence. Employment practice shall not be influenced or affected by virtue of an applicant’s or an employee’s race, age, sex, religion, color, national origin or disability. Females and minorities are encouraged to apply.