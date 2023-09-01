Producer/Video Journalist – 550

NOTIFICATION OF JOB OPENING

TO: Community Contacts DATE: September 1, 2023

JOB TITLE: Producer/Video Journalist

JOB REFERAL #: 550

EXPERIENCE AND SKILLS NECESSARY: Are you looking for a job in TV news? Are you interested in learning the skills that will take you and your career to greater heights? Then this is the job for you!

WWAY, the ABC, CBS and CW affiliate in beautiful, southeastern North Carolina is looking for an energetic, enthusiastic person looking for the opportunity to learn it a wide variety of skills in TV news.

This position will give the successful applicant a chance to learn about producing, reporting, shooting, editing, writing and more. An interest in sports shooting and reporting is a plus. This job is the perfect stepping stone to any number of future openings within our newsroom and beyond!

If you’re interested in living, working and playing in a vibrant, coastal community and have what it takes to make it in the fast-paced world of news, this is the job for you!

OTHER INFORMATION

Email resumes and a demo reel to Marcy Cuevas, News Director, at mcuevas@wwaytv3.com.

NO TELEPHONE CALLS PLEASE. Include above reference number and where you saw the job posted. We utilize DMV and criminal background checks as a condition of employment.

It is the policy of WWAY-TV, LLC that employment shall be based on merit, qualification and competence. Employment practice shall not be influenced or affected by virtue of an applicant’s or an employee’s race, age, sex, religion, color, national origin or disability. Females and minorities are encouraged to apply.