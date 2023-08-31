Production Assistant-549

NOTIFICATION OF JOB OPENING

TO: Community Contacts DATE: August 30, 2023

JOB TITLE: Production Assistant

JOB DESCRIPTION: Production Assistant JOB REFERAL #: 549

EXPERIENCE AND SKILLS NECESSARY:

WWAY-TV, LLC has an opening for a Production Assistant.

This position is responsible for operating studio equipment during live

and recorded broadcasts. The successful candidate will have experience with

studio television production, non-linear editing and videography. Production

Assistants have to be able to think on their feet and stay calm under pressure.

Teleprompter and pedestal camera experience preferred. This position is 30

hours per week.

OTHER INFORMATION: Mail, fax, or e-mail resume, to WWAY, 1224 Magnolia Village Way, Leland, NC 28451. Fax (910) 202-0769. Email sburton@wwaytv3.com No Telephone calls please. Include above reference number.

It is the policy of WWAY-TV, LLC that Employment shall be based on merit, qualification, and competence. Employment practice shall not be influenced or affected by virtue of an applicant’s or an employee’s race, age, sex, religion, color, national origin, or disability. We utilize DMV & criminal background checks as a condition of employment. Females and minorities are encouraged to apply.